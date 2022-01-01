Fabrice MARTINEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Clos Banet- Perpignan 1990 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
Sud-animation- Port vendres 2004 - maintenant
Indigo- Collioure 2013 - 2014
Intermitent Du Spectacle- Perpignan 2014 - maintenant
MICROPHAR INDUSTRIES- Port vendres 2014 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Fabrice MARTINEZ
Vit à :
PORT VENDRES, France
Né en :
1972 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien lumière
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
