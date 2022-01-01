Fabrice MASSIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
COURS HATTEMER- Paris 1979 - 1987
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Esc) Dijon- Dijon 1996 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Sony - Chef de Produits Hi-Fi & Home Cinéma- CLICHY 1999 - 2003
-
Sony - Chef de Produits Europe DVD/DVD Enregistreur (Marketing)- AMSTERDAM 2003 - 2004
-
Sony - Business Manager Europe Home Vidéo (Marketing)- WEYBRIDGE 2004 - 2006
-
Sony - Chef de Groupe pôle AUDIO (Marketing)- CLICHY 2006 - 2008
-
Sony - IT Division Group Manager (Marketing)- CLICHY 2008 - 2013
-
Acer Computer - DIRECTEUR MARKETING & COMMUNICATION (Marketing)- PARIS 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Fabrice MASSIN
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
