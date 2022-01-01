Fabrice MASSIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Sony  - Chef de Produits Hi-Fi & Home Cinéma

     -  CLICHY 1999 - 2003

  • Sony  - Chef de Produits Europe DVD/DVD Enregistreur (Marketing)

     -  AMSTERDAM 2003 - 2004

  • Sony  - Business Manager Europe Home Vidéo (Marketing)

     -  WEYBRIDGE 2004 - 2006

  • Sony  - Chef de Groupe pôle AUDIO (Marketing)

     -  CLICHY 2006 - 2008

  • Sony  - IT Division Group Manager (Marketing)

     -  CLICHY 2008 - 2013

  • Acer Computer  - DIRECTEUR MARKETING & COMMUNICATION (Marketing)

     -  PARIS 2013 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages