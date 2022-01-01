RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège/lycée Saint Michel De Picpus- Paris 1984 - 1988
Collège/lycée Saint Michel De Picpus- Paris 1988 - 1991
Lycée Privé Notre-dame De Sion- Paris 1991 - 1994
DESS COMMERCE INTERNATIONAL- Creteil 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
Rci Banque -diac Location - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Noisy le grand 2000 - 2003
Renault - Cadre RH (Ressources humaines)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2003 - 2009
Fabell Productions - Gérant de société (Direction générale)- Paris 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Fabrice PELLEMELE
Vit à :
PARIS, France
Né en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Fondateur société Fabell Productions
Situation familiale :
célibataire