Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Henri Martin- Saint quentin 1977 - 1986
Parcours club
-
Foyer Laïque S Q- Saint quentin 1986 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
15ème Ra (Régiment D'artillerie)- Suippes 1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Foyer Laïque Saint-quentin Volley-ball - EDUCATEUR SPORTIF / ENTRAINEUR (Autre)- Saint quentin 1994 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fabrice PRUVOT
-
Vit Ã :
ITANCOURT, France
-
NÃ© en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ã©ducateur sportif
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
