Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Sainte Marie (Rospez)- Rospez 1975 - 1983
SAINT JOSEPH- Lannion 1983 - 1987
Lycée Félix Le Dantec- Lannion 1987 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
Ecole Gendarmerie Le Mans (Esog)- Le mans 1995 - 1996
Escadron 44/3 Gendarmerie Mobile ( 45300 Pithiviers) - Gendarme mobile (Autre)- Pithiviers 1996 - 2003
Gendarmerie Départementale (Psig Pithiviers)- Pithiviers 2003 - 2004
Gendarmerie Bmo Pithiviers- Pithiviers 2004 - 2008
BMO KOUROU- Kourou 2008 - 2012
Brigade Motorisée Argentan- Argentan 2012 - maintenant
BMO SAINT LAURENT DU MARONI- Saint laurent du maroni 2017 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Fabrice RAULT
Vit à :
SAINT-LAURENT-DU-MARONI, Guyane Française
Né le :
14 juil. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Adjudant chef motocycliste
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - France - - - Islande - Royaume-Uni
Fabrice RAULT a ajouté BMO SAINT LAURENT DU MARONI à son parcours professionnel