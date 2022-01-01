RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Villepinte
Fabrice ROBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN MOULIN- Villeneuve la garenne 1967 - 1975
-
Collège Georges Pompidou- Villeneuve la garenne 1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Auguste Renoir 92 Asn- Asnieres sur seine 1979 - 1980
-
Lycée Militaire D'autun- Autun 1980 - 1982
-
Lycée Militaire D'autun- Autun 1982 - 1985
Parcours club
-
Avg Arts Martiaux- Villeneuve la garenne 1970 - 1986
-
AVG PLONGEE- Villeneuve la garenne 1986 - 1988
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fabrice ROBERT
-
Vit Ã :
VILLEPINTE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur informaticien
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Fabrice ROBERT a reconnu Andre MICHEL sur la photo Terminale B
-
Fabrice ROBERT a reconnu Patrick BARTHEL sur la photo Terminale B
-
Fabrice ROBERT a reconnu Jean Marc CAILLY sur la photo Terminale B
-
Fabrice ROBERT a reconnu Fabrice ROBERT sur la photo Terminale B
-
Fabrice ROBERT a reconnu Antoine BELLIARD sur la photo Terminale B
-
Fabrice ROBERT a reconnu Elie SEBBAN sur la photo 4eme
-
Fabrice ROBERT a reconnu Gilles BISMUTH sur la photo 4eme
-
Fabrice ROBERT a reconnu Philippe CHASTANET sur la photo 4eme
-
Fabrice ROBERT a reconnu Bruno RIGUETTI sur la photo 4eme
-
Fabrice ROBERT a reconnu Raoul-Javier DOPICO sur la photo 4eme
-
Fabrice ROBERT a reconnu Isabelle CHAGNIAT sur la photo 4eme
-
Fabrice ROBERT a reconnu FrÃ©dÃ©ric DERÃ‰ATTI sur la photo 4eme
-
Fabrice ROBERT a reconnu Isabelle CHAGNIAT sur la photo 5ème
-
Fabrice ROBERT a reconnu Laurence ROUSSELIN sur la photo 3e
-
Fabrice ROBERT a ajoutÃ© Lycée Militaire D'autun Ã son parcours scolaire