Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Mairie (Septmonts)- Septmonts
Du CE1 au CM21981 - 1985
-
Collège Jean Mermoz- Belleu 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Technique Léonard De Vinci- Soissons
BAC F3 en 1994 BTS MAI en 19961990 - 1996
Parcours militaire
-
2ème Régiment De Dragons- Couvron et aumencourt
peloton dorangeville escadron cocart-froisson peloton orienteur1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
SLVO - Preparateur salle a fruit (Production)- Rozet saint albin 1997 - 1999
-
Yoplait - Agent de maintenance (Production)- RESSONS SUR MATZ
Divers secteurs : Services gÃ©nÃ©raux et production1999 - 2006
-
Chanel- CHAMANT 2008 - 2009
-
La Hotte Média6 Plastique - Responsable maintenance (Technique)- La ferte milon 2015 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fabrice RUSS
-
Vit Ã :
SOISSONS, France
-
NÃ© le :
16 janv. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien de maintenance
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
