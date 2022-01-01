Election législatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

  • Atac  - Boucherie (Autre)

     -  VILLIERS LE BEL 1994 - 1996

     -  NOISY LE SEC 1996 - 2000

  • Super U Viroflay  - Boucherie (Autre)

     -  Viroflay 2000 - 2001

  • Monoprix

     -  PARIS 2001 - 2004

  • Inno Passy (75016)  - Boucherie (Autre)

     -  Paris 2004 - 2006

  • Monoprix  - Chef boucher (Autre)

     -  MONTREUIL 2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Fabrice SMEULDERS

  • Vit à :

    CROUTTES SUR MARNE, France

  • Né en :

    1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef boucher

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages