Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
Atac - Boucherie (Autre)- VILLIERS LE BEL 1994 - 1996
-
Atac - Boucherie (Autre)- NOISY LE SEC 1996 - 2000
-
Super U Viroflay - Boucherie (Autre)- Viroflay 2000 - 2001
-
Monoprix- PARIS 2001 - 2004
-
Inno Passy (75016) - Boucherie (Autre)- Paris 2004 - 2006
-
Monoprix - Chef boucher (Autre)- MONTREUIL 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Fabrice SMEULDERS
-
Vit à :
CROUTTES SUR MARNE, France
-
Né en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef boucher
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible