Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Marcel Pagnol- Gravigny 1983 - 1987
Lycée Jean-baptiste Decrétot- Louviers 1987 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
Hotel Méridien étoile - Serveur- Paris 1991 - 1992
Mercure Les 3 Iles Chatelaillon Plage - Serveur => maitre d'hotel- Chatelaillon plage 1993 - 1999
CENTER PARC LES BOIS FRANCS - Resp Ã©conomat => Resp service Achats Logistique- Les barils 1999 - 2012
Ehpad La Filandière - Resp Pole Hotellerie- Evreux 2013 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
402 Ra Chalons En Champagne- Chalons en champagne 1992 - 1993
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fabrice SORIEUL
Vit Ã :
CONCHES EN OUCHE, France
NÃ© le :
6 juil. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
