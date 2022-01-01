RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Fontenay-le-Comte
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Saint Jean (Fontenay Le Comte)- Fontenay le comte 1971 - 1973
Ecole Saint Jean (Fontenay Le Comte)- Fontenay le comte 1975 - 1980
LES ABEILLES- Fontenay le comte 1981 - 1983
SAINT JOSEPH- Fontenay le comte 1984 - 1986
LES ABEILLES- Fontenay le comte 1984 - 2011
Parcours club
ETOILE- Fontenay le comte 1981 - 1991
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Fabrice SPENNATO
Vit à :
FONTENAY LE COMTE, France
Né le :
18 févr. 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
TECHNICIEN ORDONANCEMENT / PLANIFICATION
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible