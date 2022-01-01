Fabrice TERROITIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Marcel Pagnol (Argentan)- Argentan 1969 - 1974
Ceg 13 Rue Du Paty- Argentan 1974 - 1978
Lycée Alain- Alencon 1978 - 1979
Sep Du Lycée R. Gabriel- Argentan 1979 - 1981
Parcours de vacances
Vacances à Saint Jean Le Thomas- Saint jean le thomas 1973 - 1982
Parcours club
Accordéon Club D'argentan- Argentan 1973 - 1987
école D'accordéon- Argentan 1974 - 1987
Parcours militaire
Base Aérienne 132 (Colmar-meyenheim)- Colmar
STB1982 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
Chirurgie Maintenance Distribution - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Argentan 1983 - 1984
HORSE INFORMATICS TECHNOLOGIES - Informaticien (Informatique)- La cochere 1984 - 1989
T.f.informatique - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Almeneches
DÃ©veloppement spÃ©cialisÃ© pour les professionnels des mÃ©tiers du cheval chevtel1989 - maintenant
Euro-technologies - Collaborateur (Autre)- Sees 1991 - 1992
Facilesofts Sarl - Informaticien (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Almeneches 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fabrice TERROITIN
Vit Ã :
BOIS GUILLAUME, France
NÃ© le :
21 mars 1963 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Il est parfois bon de se replonger dans le passé, les bons souvenirs font parti des bons moments...les mauvais souvenirs on les oublie !
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
