Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PAUL MULOT- Le havre 1977 - 1981
Collège Saint-joseph- Le havre 1982 - 1985
Lycee Jeanne D'arc- Le havre 1986 - 1989
JEANNE D ARC- Le havre 1986 - 1989
DUT INFORMATIQUE- Le havre 1989 - 1990
IUT TECH DE CO- Le havre 1990 - 1991
Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers- Rouen 1992 - 1995
Lycee Jeanne D'arc- Le havre 2011 - 2012
Parcours club
A. L. A.- Le havre 1982 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
Bénédictine Sa - Informaticien (Informatique)- Fecamp 1992 - 1995
Ibm - International Business Machines - Informaticien (Informatique)- ROUEN 1998 - 2004
OUEST REPARTITION PHARMACEUTIQUE - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Nantes 2004 - 2010
Alliance Healthcare- GENNEVILLIERS 2010 - 2014
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Fabrice THOMAS
Vit à :
France
Né en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié et j'ai trois enfants.
Je vis dans la région Nantaise depuis 2004.
Mon blog :http://fthomas-sysinfo.blogspot.com/
Profession :
Directeur Informatique
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Fabrice THOMAS a ajouté Alliance Healthcare à son parcours professionnel