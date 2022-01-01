RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Ã‰malleville
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire Paul Eluard 1- Persan 1966 - 1971
Collège Georges Brassens- Persan 1971 - 1975
Lycée Gérard De Nerval- Luzarches 1975 - 1979
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Fabrice TRUBERT
Vit Ã :
EMALLEVILLE, France
NÃ© le :
25 mai 1960 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Un petit coucou en passant de tous mes anciens/anciennes camarades, juste pour me dire comment vous allez bien :)
ça coute rien et ça rapporte que dalle, mais c'est pour le plaisir d'avoir des nouvelles et pour se souvenir.
Profession :
Accompagnateur socio-Pro
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
