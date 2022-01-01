Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Linselles

Fabrice VAN LAER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • VELEC  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Tourcoing 1974 - 1996

  • Rank Xerox (Xerox)  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  NEUVILLE EN FERRAIN 1988 - 1989

  • TRANSPOLE  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Marcq en baroeul 1999 - maintenant

  • VELEC SEFAT

     -  Tourcoing 2007 - 2008

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Fabrice VAN LAER

  • Vit à :

    LINSELLES, France

  • Né en :

    1956 (66 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :