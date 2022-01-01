RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Linselles
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PIERRE BROSSOLETTE- Tourcoing 1962 - 1968
-
Collège Edouard Branly- Tourcoing 1968 - 1972
-
INSTITUT COLBERT- Tourcoing 1972 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
-
VELEC - Ouvrier (Production)- Tourcoing 1974 - 1996
-
Rank Xerox (Xerox) - Technicien (Technique)- NEUVILLE EN FERRAIN 1988 - 1989
-
TRANSPOLE - Technicien (Technique)- Marcq en baroeul 1999 - maintenant
-
VELEC SEFAT- Tourcoing 2007 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Fabrice VAN LAER
-
Vit à :
LINSELLES, France
-
Né en :
1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
