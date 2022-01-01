RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Achicourt
Fabrice VENNARUCCI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Anatole France (Arras)- Arras 1962 - 1967
-
Collège Diderot- Arras 1967 - 1972
-
Lycée Robespierre- Arras 1972 - 1976
-
Université Lille 3- Villeneuve d'ascq 1976 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
LES FILS DE LOUIS LECAT- Arras 1983 - 1985
-
Boone Comenor- Marquette lez lille 1985 - 1985
-
TOWNSEND THORESEN CAR FERRIES- Calais 1985 - 1986
-
P&o Ferries- Calais 1986 - 1990
-
Groupe Eurotunnel- 1990 - 1999
-
Brittany Ferries- Roscoff 2000 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Fabrice VENNARUCCI
-
Vit à :
ACHICOURT, France
-
Né le :
8 sept. 1956 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Fabrice VENNARUCCI a ajouté Brittany Ferries à son parcours professionnel
-
Fabrice VENNARUCCI a ajouté Groupe Eurotunnel à son parcours professionnel
-
Fabrice VENNARUCCI a ajouté P&o Ferries à son parcours professionnel
-
Fabrice VENNARUCCI a ajouté TOWNSEND THORESEN CAR FERRIES à son parcours professionnel
-
Fabrice VENNARUCCI a ajouté Boone Comenor à son parcours professionnel
-
Fabrice VENNARUCCI a ajouté LES FILS DE LOUIS LECAT à son parcours professionnel
-
Fabrice VENNARUCCI a ajouté Université Lille 3 à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabrice VENNARUCCI a ajouté Lycée Robespierre à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabrice VENNARUCCI a ajouté Collège Diderot à son parcours scolaire
-
Fabrice VENNARUCCI a ajouté Ecole Anatole France (Arras) à son parcours scolaire