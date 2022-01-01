Fanny GRAVES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • SAM

     -  Merignac 1996 - 2002

  • Ski Club La Mongie

     -  La mongie

    Je skie depuis l'age de 2 ans 1/2. Je suis entrée au club de la mongie en 1996

    1996 - maintenant

  • A.s.illacaise

     -  Saint jean d'illac 2002 - 2003

Parcours entreprise

  • Esf La Mongie  - Monitrice de ski (Profession libérale)

     -  La mongie 2009 - maintenant

  • If Technologies  - Developpeur informatique (Informatique)

     -  Saint geours de maremne 2014 - 2015

  • ATS EUROPE  - Affreteuse exploitante

     -  Saint geours de maremne 2015 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Fanny GRAVES

  • Vit à :

    SAINT-JEAN-DE-MARSACQ, France

  • Née le :

    15 juin 1990 (31 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ingénieure ESTIA

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :