Parcours
Parcours scolaire
PAUL CEZANNE- Saint jean d'illac 1993 - 1996
Ecole Jean Monnet (Saint Jean D Illac)- Saint jean d'illac 1996 - 2001
Collège Aliénor D'aquitaine- Martignas sur jalle
6ème D; 5ème F; 4ème G; 3ème A2001 - 2005
Lycée Michelet- Lannemezan
2nde 2; 1ère S1; T° S1 interne et en section sportive de ski2005 - 2008
LYCEE LOUIS BARTHOU CLASSE PREPA MATH SUP- Pau
2008/2009: CPGE filière PCSI (PCSI 2 ou 803) 2009/2010: CPGE filière PC (901) Interne2008 - 2010
ESTIA- Bidart
Ecole d'ingenieurs ESTIA, option PROVE Product Development2010 - 2013
UNIVERSITY OF WOLVERHAMPTON- Wolverhampton 2012 - 2013
Parcours club
SAM- Merignac 1996 - 2002
Ski Club La Mongie- La mongie
Je skie depuis l'age de 2 ans 1/2. Je suis entrée au club de la mongie en 19961996 - maintenant
A.s.illacaise- Saint jean d'illac 2002 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
Esf La Mongie - Monitrice de ski (Profession libérale)- La mongie 2009 - maintenant
If Technologies - Developpeur informatique (Informatique)- Saint geours de maremne 2014 - 2015
ATS EUROPE - Affreteuse exploitante- Saint geours de maremne 2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Fanny GRAVES
Vit à :
SAINT-JEAN-DE-MARSACQ, France
Née le :
15 juin 1990 (31 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieure ESTIA
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
