Fanny MARILLIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours associatif

Parcours club

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Fanny MARILLIER

  • Vit à :

    VERGÈZE, France

  • Née le :

    10 oct. 1978 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Fanny, Assistante maternelle, mariée et maman comblée de 3 petites puces!

  • Profession :

    Assistante maternelle

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :