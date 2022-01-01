Federico SANCHEZ (FEDERICO SANCHEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL GAUGUIN- Agadir far 1971 - 1983
-
Lycée Ernest Pérochon- Parthenay 1983 - 1987
-
Université De Poitiers- Poitiers 1987 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Bouygues Construction- 1993 - 2004
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Federico SANCHEZ (FEDERICO SANCHEZ)
-
Vit à :
LA MOTTE, France
-
Né le :
5 mai 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Federico SANCHEZ (FEDERICO SANCHEZ) a ajouté Bouygues Construction à son parcours professionnel
-
Federico SANCHEZ (FEDERICO SANCHEZ) a ajouté Université De Poitiers à son parcours scolaire
-
Federico SANCHEZ (FEDERICO SANCHEZ) a ajouté Lycée Ernest Pérochon à son parcours scolaire
-
Federico SANCHEZ (FEDERICO SANCHEZ) a ajouté ECOLE PAUL GAUGUIN à son parcours scolaire