Fernand SEILLER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NORDFELD- Mulhouse 1952 - 1959
-
ECOLE NORDFELD- Mulhouse 1952 - 1959
-
Collège Episcopal- Zillisheim 1959 - 1961
-
Collège Episcopal- Zillisheim 1959 - 1961
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Fernand SEILLER
-
Vit à :
SAINT DIE DES VOSGES, France
-
Né le :
23 août 1947 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Fernand SEILLER a ajouté Collège Episcopal à son parcours scolaire
-
Fernand SEILLER a ajouté ECOLE NORDFELD à son parcours scolaire
-
Fernand SEILLER a ajouté Collège Episcopal à son parcours scolaire
-
Fernand SEILLER a ajouté ECOLE NORDFELD à son parcours scolaire