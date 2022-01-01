Flora CHENEY (SCHILLING) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Les Primevères- Lingolsheim 1984 - 1987
-
ECOLE INSTITUTION NOTRE DAME DE SION- Strasbourg 1987 - 1992
-
Collège Notre-dame De Sion- Strasbourg 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Strasbourg 1996 - 1999
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS SAINT VINCENT- Strasbourg 2000 - 2004
Parcours club
-
L'amitié- Lingolsheim 1990 - 1998
-
CCSSL- Lingolsheim 1998 - 2002
-
Association Sportive Crédit Mutuel- Oberhausbergen 2002 - 2020
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre De Traumatologie Et D'orthopédie - Infirmière (Autre)- Illkirch graffenstaden
infirmière au bloc opératoire2004 - 2006
-
Centre De Chirurgie Orthopédique Et De La Main - Infirmière (Autre)- Illkirch graffenstaden
infirmière au bloc opératoire2006 - 2020
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Flora CHENEY (SCHILLING)
-
Vit à :
WIWERSHEIM, France
-
Née le :
6 mars 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello !
à tout ceux qui veulent donner des nouvelles ou reprendre contact... n'hésitez pas à m'envoyer un petit message !
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
