Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ROMAIN ROLLAND- Nanterre 1976 - 1986
-
Romain Rolland- Nanterre 1981 - 1986
-
LEP GEORGE SAND- Rueil malmaison 1987 - 1990
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Florence ARCHENAULT (FLORENCE ARCHENAULT)
-
Vit à :
NANTERRE, France
-
Née le :
24 sept. 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Auxiliaire de puériculture
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
