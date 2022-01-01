Florence BOULLIER (DUTERTRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Paul Langevin (Allonnes)- Allonnes 1975 - 1980
-
ECOLE SAINT LOUIS- Le mans 1980 - 1984
-
Collège Saint-louis- Le mans 1984 - 1986
-
Lycée Professionnel Notre-dame Du Foyer- Le mans 1986 - 1989
-
Maison Familiale D'éducation Et D'orientation- Craon 1989 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Boulangerie Huard - EmployÃ© de cuisine- Paris 1991 - 2002
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Florence BOULLIER (DUTERTRE)
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS 15E ARRONDISSEMENT, France
-
NÃ©e le :
8 mai 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
BoulangÃ¨re
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
