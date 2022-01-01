Florence DELAUNAY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Barbey D'aurevilly- Rouen 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Jeanne D'arc- Rouen 1983 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
Upm Chapelle Darblay- Grand couronne 1992 - 1995
-
OTOR PAPETERIE DE ROUEN EX CHAPELLE DARBLAY- Saint etienne du rouvray 1993 - 1999
-
CHAPELLE DARBLAY- Saint etienne du rouvray 1995 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Florence DELAUNAY
-
Vit à :
BOURGES, France
-
Née le :
12 juin 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
-
