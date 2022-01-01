Florence DEWAR (DURR) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jobinot (Moyeuvre Grande)- Moyeuvre grande 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Jean Burger- Moyeuvre grande 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Julie Daubié- Rombas
Bac D1984 - 1987
-
Lycee Technique D'hotellerie Et De Tourisme- Illkirch graffenstaden 1987 - 1990
-
Lycée Hotelier- Illkirch graffenstaden
BTS Gestion hoteliere1987 - 1990
-
ESTHUA- Angers
Magistere Hotel et Conference management1990 - 1993
-
Middlesex University Business School, Londres- Hendon
BSC Hotel and Catering1991 - 1992
-
Ecole Supérieure Des Affaires- Grenoble
DESS Gestion des Ressources Humaines1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
BERKELEY - Comptable (Comptabilité)- City of london 1994 - 1995
-
ALLISON PARTNERSHIP - Autre (Autre)- City of london
Recrutement - Management1995 - 2000
-
CREDIT SUISSE FIRST BOSTON - Informaticienne (Informatique)- City of london 2000 - 2002
-
Flex-e-vouchers Ltd - Informaticienne (Informatique)- City of london 2002 - maintenant
-
Investments (HSBC) - Informaticienne (Informatique)- LONDON 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Florence DEWAR (DURR)
-
Vit à :
Royaume-Uni
-
Née en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Programme manager
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Florence DEWAR (DURR) a reconnu Laurent DUBOIS sur la photo CM1