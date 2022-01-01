Florence PERRY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Florence PERRY

  • Vit à :

    ARGENTEUIL, France

  • Née le :

    22 août 1969 (53 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    CHARGEE D ASSISTANCE

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages