Florent BIALOWAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Professionnel Louis Armand- Poitiers
BEP Electronique BAC Pro "MRBT"1984 - 1989
-
Merleau Ponty- Bts Ig- Rochefort 2005 - 2006
Parcours club
-
AS LONNES- Lonnes 1986 - 1988
-
USA- Amberac 1987 - 1988
-
TC ROUILLAC- Rouillac 1991 - maintenant
-
Badminton Saintais- Saintes 2001 - 2002
-
La Santone Taëkwondo- Saintes 2002 - 2006
Parcours militaire
-
BIA- Cognac
teletypiste a la tour de controle1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
TELCI - Depannage electronique (Technique)- Niort 1991 - 1991
-
NOVENCI - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- La rochelle 1991 - 1999
-
MAIRIE DE SAINTES - Administrateur réseau (Informatique)- Saintes 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Florent BIALOWAS
-
Vit à :
SAINTES, France
-
Né en :
1969 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible