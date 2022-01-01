Florent BIALOWAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

  • BIA

     -  Cognac

    teletypiste a la tour de controle

    1990 - 1991

Parcours entreprise

  • TELCI  - Depannage electronique (Technique)

     -  Niort 1991 - 1991

  • NOVENCI  - Technicien informatique (Informatique)

     -  La rochelle 1991 - 1999

  • MAIRIE DE SAINTES  - Administrateur réseau (Informatique)

     -  Saintes 1999 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Florent BIALOWAS

  • Vit à :

    SAINTES, France

  • Né en :

    1969 (54 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :