Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE - Autre- Novillars 1984 - 1985
Ecole De La Grand Rue (Roulans) - Autre- Roulans 1985 - 1992
Collège Aigremont - Autre- Roulans 1992 - 1996
Lycée Louis Pergaud - Autre (Voie gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Besancon 1996 - 1999
Université De Franche Comté- Besancon 1999 - 2005
IUFM FORT GRIFFON- Besancon 2005 - 2006
Parcours club
FOOTBALL ROULANS- Roulans 1987 - 1991
ASCR TENNIS- Roulans
Initiateur 1998-2012. PrÃ©sident de club 2002-2012.1991 - 2013
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Florent GOUACHON
Vit Ã :
SAINT-CLAUDE, France
NÃ© en :
1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Australie - Autriche - AzerbaÃ¯djan - Belgique - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Bulgarie - Cambodge - Canada - Croatie - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Estonie - Ã‰tats-Unis - Finlande - France - GrÃ¨ce - Hongrie - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Iran - Islande - Italie - Kazakhstan - Kirghizistan - Lettonie - Lituanie - Malaisie - NorvÃ¨ge - NÃ©pal - OuzbÃ©kistan - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Portugal - Roumanie - Russie - Serbie - Slovaquie - SlovÃ©nie - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - Oman - Tadjikistan - TchÃ©quie - ThaÃ¯lande - Turquie
