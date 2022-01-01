Florent GUYOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE NOTRE DAME- La rochelle 1970 - 1975
-
Collège Fénelon Sainte-eustelle- La rochelle 1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Léonce Vieljeux- La rochelle 1979 - 1993
-
Master En Management Industriel ( Esc - Eigsi) - Enseignant- La rochelle 2004 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Ba106 Mérignac- Bordeaux 1987 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
EIGSI- La rochelle 1996 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Florent GUYOT
-
Vit à :
LA ROCHELLE, France
-
Né le :
18 avril 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Aucune information disponible