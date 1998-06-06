Florian FLORIAN GRISON (GRISON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BLAISE PASCAL- Creteil 2007 - 2010
-
Alexandre Soljenitsyne- Aizenay 2010 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Florian FLORIAN GRISON (GRISON)
-
Vit à :
MONTREUIL-BELLAY, France
-
Né le :
6 juin 1998 (23 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Caissier
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Florian FLORIAN GRISON (GRISON) a ajouté Alexandre Soljenitsyne à son parcours scolaire
-
Florian FLORIAN GRISON (GRISON) a ajouté ECOLE BLAISE PASCAL à son parcours scolaire