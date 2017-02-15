RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Fourneaux ainsi que le rÃ©sulat des lÃ©gislatives dans la Loire ce dimanche 12 juin Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Des Tilleuls (Dagneux)- Dagneux 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Marcel Aymé- Dagneux 1982 - 1984
-
Collège Saint-louis- Dagneux 1984 - 1986
-
Lycée Saint-marc- Lyon
Groupe de copains extraordinaire en TC1986 - 1990
-
Lycée De La Plaine De L'ain- Amberieu en bugey 1990 - 1991
-
Université Claude Bernard : Lyon I- Lyon 1991 - 1994
-
LP PABLO PICASSO- Givors
BTS MAVA en alternance. Niveau d'absence record! Sur la demande des profs, en plus!1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Agricole De Montbrison Précieux - Enseignant- Precieux
1er job au contact des tracteurs... heureusement que les Ã©lÃ¨ves Ã©taient sympas!1998 - 1999
-
Lycée Professionnel Pierre Boulanger - Enseignant (Enseignement professionnel)- Pont du chateau
Maintenance automobile1999 - 2000
-
GUSTAVE EIFFEL - Enseignant (Enseignement professionnel)- Gannat
Re des tracteurs.......2000 - 2001
-
SAINT JOSEPH - Enseignant- Nevers
CrÃ©ation d'un BTS MAVA........2002 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
GNFA- Rillieux la pape 2001 - 2002
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Florian GIMENEZ
-
Vit Ã :
JEDDAH, Arabie Saoudite
-
NÃ© en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
En convalescence
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Belgique - BÃ©nin - Chine - Espagne - France - GrÃ¨ce - Jordanie - - Qatar - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - Turquie
-
