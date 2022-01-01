Florian RICHARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MAISON NEUVE- Nantes 1988 - 1989
-
ECOLE LA CONTRIE- Nantes 1989 - 1994
-
Collège La Durantière- Nantes 1994 - 1997
-
Lycée Gabriel Guist'hau- Nantes 1997 - 2001
-
Université De Nantes- Nantes 2001 - 2006
-
CNED LILLE- Lille 2010 - 2011
Parcours de vacances
-
Erasmus Caceres- Caceres 2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Commerce & Grande Distribution - Employé commercial (Production)- France 2005 - 2005
-
MAIRIE DE NANTES - Agent d'accueil (Administratif)- Nantes 2010 - 2011
-
Hachette - Préparateur de commandes (Production)- NANTES 2018 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Compagnie Théâtre Les Alizés- Reze 2012 - 2014
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Florian RICHARD
-
Vit à :
44300, France
-
Né le :
6 avril 1983 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour a ceux qui me reconnaîtront
Profession :
Préparateur de commandes
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - États-Unis - Irlande - Italie - Royaume-Uni
-
-
-
-
