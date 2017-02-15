Florine MICARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Amaryllis  - Apprentie (Autre)

     -  Gevrey chambertin

    Magasin de fleurs

    2000 - 2002

  • Amaryllis  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  Gevrey chambertin

    Magasin de fleurs

    2002 - 2006

  • Tyco Electronic Simel  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Gevrey chambertin 2006 - 2006

  • Super U (Système U)  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  GEVREY CHAMBERTIN

    Hotesse de caisse

    2006 - 2007

  • Flore'in  - Artisan (Autre)

     -  Gevrey chambertin 2007 - 2008

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Florine MICARD

  • Vit Ã  :

    NUITS SAINT GEORGES, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    21 aoÃ»t 1984 (38 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    fiancÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

