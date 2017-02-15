Florine MICARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Centre (Gevrey Chambertin)- Gevrey chambertin 1989 - 1993
-
Collège La Champagne- Brochon 1994 - 1999
-
COLLEGE LA CHAMPAGNE- Gevrey chambertin 1994 - 1999
-
CFA INTERPROFESSIONNEL LA NOUE- Longvic 2000 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Amaryllis - Apprentie (Autre)- Gevrey chambertin
Magasin de fleurs2000 - 2002
-
Amaryllis - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- Gevrey chambertin
Magasin de fleurs2002 - 2006
-
Tyco Electronic Simel - Autre (Autre)- Gevrey chambertin 2006 - 2006
-
Super U (Système U) - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- GEVREY CHAMBERTIN
Hotesse de caisse2006 - 2007
-
Flore'in - Artisan (Autre)- Gevrey chambertin 2007 - 2008
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Florine MICARD
-
Vit Ã :
NUITS SAINT GEORGES, France
-
NÃ©e le :
21 aoÃ»t 1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
fiancÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Florine MICARD a reconnu Severine MICARD sur la photo 6ème4 1990 collège la champagne
-
Florine MICARD a ajoutÃ© Collège Gevrey-chambertin Ã son parcours professionnel