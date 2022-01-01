Francis CROAIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT GABRIEL- Tourcoing
préparation au certificat Elémentaire1943 - 1948
-
Collège Saint-jude- Armentieres
Une année en internat parce que parait il j' étais turbulent à la maison!!!!!!!!!!!1949 - 1950
-
ECOLE INDUSTRIELLE ET COMMERCIALE- Tourcoing
1 année préparatoire au CEP1950 - 1951
-
ECOLE INDUSTRIELLE ET COMMERCIALE- Tourcoing
3 années pour obtenir mon CAP de tourneur sur metaux1951 - 1954
-
ECOLE INDUSTRIELLE ET COMMERCIALE- Tourcoing
cours du soir pour diplome agent de maitrise en peignage (textile)1960 - 1961
-
ECOLE INDUSTRIELLE ET COMMERCIALE- Tourcoing
cours du soir pour obtenir mon diplôme d'agent de maitrise en préparation de filature(textile)1961 - 1962
-
ECOLE INDUSTRIELLE ET COMMERCIALE- Tourcoing
cours du soir pour obtenir mon diplome d'agent de maitrise en filature(textile)1962 - 1963
-
ECOLE INDUSTRIELLE ET COMMERCIALE- Tourcoing 2008 - 2008
Parcours club
-
SAINT MICHEL TOURCOING- Tourcoing 1950 - 1951
-
SAINT MICHEL TOURCOING- Tourcoing 1952 - 1957
-
A.c.p.g. C.a.t.m. T.o.e. De Roncq- Roncq 1969 - maintenant
-
USR BASKET- Roncq 1969 - 1973
-
A.c.p.g. C.a.t.m. T.o.e. De Roncq- Roncq 1970 - maintenant
-
Tls(Retraite En Forme)- Tourcoing 1993 - 2002
-
U.l.j.a.p.- Roncq 2006 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
Const. Elect.dunord(C.e.n) - Tourneur sur métaux (Production)- Tourcoing 1954 - 1957
-
Tiberghien Freres Tourcoing - Agent de maitrise (Production)- Tourcoing 1960 - 1975
-
FILATURE SAINT ANDRE - Agent de maitrise (Autre)- Saint andre lez lille 1975 - 1992
Parcours militaire
-
Cit 152- Laon
classe57/2B de11/57à02/58 PREMIER PELOTON1957 - 1960
-
Centre De Sélection- Cambrai
responsable des séances de cinéma le soir pour les jeunes effectuant leur stage de sélection1958 - 1959
-
7 Dmr Ccr257- Reghaia 1959 - 1959
-
7 Dmr Ccr257- Baraki 1959 - 1959
-
7éme Dmr- Tebessa 1959 - 1960
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Francis CROAIN
-
Vit à :
RONCQ, France
-
Né le :
10 oct. 1937 (84 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
