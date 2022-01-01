Francis DEMKIW est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Jean Moulin 1- Metz 1974 - 1984
Collège Jean Rostand- Metz 1984 - 1987
Lycée Henri Poincaré- Nancy 1987 - 1990
Faculté Des Sciences- Nancy
Deug A - Licence EEA - Maitrise EEA - DESS MAGIE1990 - 1995
CITCOM- Paris 2000 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
AXESS TECHNOLOGY - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Rungis 1998 - 1999
FITEC - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Gonesse 1999 - 2000
UBIZEN - Informaticien (Informatique)- Luxembourg 2000 - 2001
INTRASOFT INTERNATIONAL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Luxembourg 2002 - 2007
CODASYSTEM - Informaticien (Informatique)- Esch sur alzette 2008 - maintenant
Parcours club
PLONGEE CAP VERT- Breistroff la grande 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Francis DEMKIW
Vit Ã :
APACH, France
NÃ© le :
12 janv. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si vous me connaissez n'hésitez pas à prendre contact avec moi.
contact : francis@demkiw.eu
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - GrÃ¨ce - Maurice - IndonÃ©sie - Kenya - - Madagascar - Mexique - Mozambique - ThaÃ¯lande - ViÃªt Nam
