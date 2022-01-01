Francis DEMKIW est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • AXESS TECHNOLOGY  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Rungis 1998 - 1999

  • FITEC  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Gonesse 1999 - 2000

  • UBIZEN  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Luxembourg 2000 - 2001

  • INTRASOFT INTERNATIONAL  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Luxembourg 2002 - 2007

  • CODASYSTEM  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Esch sur alzette 2008 - maintenant

Parcours club

A propos

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Francis DEMKIW

    APACH, France

    12 janv. 1971 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Si vous me connaissez n'hésitez pas à prendre contact avec moi.
    contact : francis@demkiw.eu

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

  • Enfants :

    3

