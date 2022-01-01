Francis FRANCIS BOURJOT (BOURJOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école De La Grange Aux Dimes- Boissy le chatel 1967 - 1969
-
ECOLE DE LA PLACE- Boissy le chatel 1970 - 1973
-
Collège Hippolyte Rémy- Coulommiers 1975 - 1979
-
ECOLE DE LA PLACE- Boissy le chatel 2012 - 2013
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Francis FRANCIS BOURJOT (BOURJOT)
-
Vit à :
COULOMMIERS, France
-
Né le :
18 juin 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible