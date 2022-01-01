Francis RECEVEUR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • L EST REPUBLICAIN  - Photographe publicitaire (Administratif)

     -  Nancy 1978 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Francis RECEVEUR

  • Vit à :

    LUDRES, France

  • Né le :

    7 nov. 1960 (61 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Photographe

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages