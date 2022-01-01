Francis RECEVEUR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES TROIS MAISONS- Nancy 1963 - maintenant
-
Collège Alfred Mézières- Nancy 1971 - maintenant
-
Lep Pompey- Pompey
c a p mecanique b e p mecanicien monteur1976 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
L EST REPUBLICAIN - Photographe publicitaire (Administratif)- Nancy 1978 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Francis RECEVEUR
-
Vit à :
LUDRES, France
-
Né le :
7 nov. 1960 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Photographe
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible