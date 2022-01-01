Francisco FERNANDES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE LA PROVIDENCE- Brest 1972 - 1974
-
SAINT MARTIN- Brest 1974 - 1979
-
Collège La Croix Rouge- Brest 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée La Croix Rouge- Brest 1983 - 1985
-
MAISON FAMILIALE- Ploudaniel 1985 - 1987
-
Lycée Professionnel Agricole Saint-joseph- Quimper 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Agricole Agrotech- Lesneven 1989 - 1991
-
IRFA- Quimper 1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
SILL - Autre (Autre)- Plouvien 1992 - 1999
-
Ares - Informaticien (Informatique)- LES ULIS 2000 - 2001
-
Ares - Informaticien (Informatique)- CARQUEFOU 2001 - 2004
-
ESR - Informaticien (Informatique)- Rennes 2004 - 2006
-
Macif - Informaticien (Informatique)- NIORT 2006 - 2011
-
REPARSTORES - Artisan (Autre)- La rochelle 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Francisco FERNANDES
-
Vit Ã :
MARANS, France
-
NÃ© le :
12 aoÃ»t 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Croatie - Espagne - France - Italie - Maroc - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Tunisie
-
Francisco FERNANDES a reconnu Christophe MOUNIER sur la photo BTS1
-
Francisco FERNANDES a reconnu Nathalie LE MINOR sur la photo Sixième 9 1979-1980
-
Francisco FERNANDES a ajoutÃ© Reparstores Ã son parcours professionnel