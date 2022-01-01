Franck ABBOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole (75012)- Paris 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Saint Exupéry- Rosny sous bois 1980 - 1985
-
Lycée Condorcet- Montreuil 1984 - 1989
-
ESOP- Paris 1991 - 1994
-
DU DE CONTACTOLOGIE- Orsay 2000 - 2001
-
IAE- Toulon
direction et gestion d'entreprise2009 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Grand Optical - Opticien (Autre)- PARIS 1996 - 1998
-
Grand Optical - Opticien (Autre)- CLAYE SOUILLY 1998 - 2001
-
Grand Optical - OPTICIEN (Autre)- TOULON 2001 - 2004
-
LES OPTICIENS MUTUALISTES - Opticien (Autre)- Hyeres 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Franck ABBOU
-
Vit à :
PIERREFEU DU VAR, France
-
Né le :
30 juin 1969 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
OPTICIEN
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2