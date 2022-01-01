Franck FRANCK HITZMANN (HITZMANN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE CALMETTE- Le grand quevilly 1959 - 1961
-
ECOLE ROGER SALENGRO- Le grand quevilly 1961 - 1970
-
Collège Colbert- Le petit quevilly 1971 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
GRANDE PAROISSE - Retraité (Technique)- Le grand quevilly 1974 - 2016
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Franck FRANCK HITZMANN (HITZMANN)
-
Vit à :
BOURGTHEROULDE INFREVILLE, France
-
Né en :
1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié
j'ai une fille
Et j'ai maintenant 2 petits enfants, 2 garçons âgés de 12 et 9 ansDonc je suis grand père
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
