Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Bull  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  LOUVECIENNES

    Ingenieur de recherche

    2000 - 2001

  • Philips Consumer Communications (Philips)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  LE MANS 2001 - 2001

  • CELLON FRANCE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Le mans 2001 - 2005

  • Wiz4com  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Le mans 2005 - 2006

  • Rootlevel  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Montréal 2006 - 2007

  • Eclipseship  - Consultant (Profession libérale)

     -  Le mans

    Freelance avec comme client Thales

    2007 - 2007

  • Thales  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  ORSAY 2007 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Franck GASNIER

  • Vit à :

    LES GRANGES LE ROI, France

  • Né le :

    6 avril 1972 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Hello

  • Profession :

    Architecte

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :