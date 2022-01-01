Franck GASNIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Philippe Cousteau- Pouance 1982 - 1983
-
Collège Victor Hugo- Nantes
Interne Sport étude gymnastique1983 - 1986
-
Lycée Clemenceau- Nantes 1986 - 1990
-
Université D'angers- Angers
DEUG A ST1990 - 1992
-
Iup Génie Des Systèmes Industriels ( Istia )- Angers
Licence, maitrise1992 - 1994
-
ECOLE CENTRALE DE NANTES- Nantes
DEA et Doctorat1994 - 1998
-
ISIMA - Enseignant- Clermont ferrand
ATER1998 - 1999
-
ECOLE CENTRALE DE NANTES - Autre- Nantes
Ingenieur de recherche1999 - 2000
Parcours club
-
EHA- Bel air 1982 - 1993
-
SOM- Le mans 2001 - 2006
-
Roul'mans- Le mans 2007 - 2008
-
LE CLUB DE STREET HOCKEY DES DEMONS DE DOURDAN- Dourdan 2008 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Bull - Informaticien (Informatique)- LOUVECIENNES
Ingenieur de recherche2000 - 2001
-
Philips Consumer Communications (Philips) - Informaticien (Informatique)- LE MANS 2001 - 2001
-
CELLON FRANCE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Le mans 2001 - 2005
-
Wiz4com - Informaticien (Informatique)- Le mans 2005 - 2006
-
Rootlevel - Informaticien (Informatique)- Montréal 2006 - 2007
-
Eclipseship - Consultant (Profession libérale)- Le mans
Freelance avec comme client Thales2007 - 2007
-
Thales - Informaticien (Informatique)- ORSAY 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Franck GASNIER
-
Vit à :
LES GRANGES LE ROI, France
-
Né le :
6 avril 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello
Profession :
Architecte
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4