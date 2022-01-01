RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Limoges
Franck NABLANC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle- Saint avit de tardes 1982 - 1985
-
Ecole Primaire (Neoux)- Neoux 1985 - 1990
-
Collège Eugène Jamot- Aubusson 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Agricole Et Horticole De Brive-objat-voutezac- Objat 1994 - 1999
-
AFPA LIMOGES ROMANET - PrÃ©pa + TSIG (Informatique)- Limoges 2001 - 2003
-
AFPA - Formation comptable assistant (ComptabilitÃ©)- Gueret 2012 - 2013
-
CFA MARCEL PAGNOL - BTS Assistant Manager (Autre)- Limoges 2017 - 2019
Parcours entreprise
-
SARL SECAL - Stagiaire (ComptabilitÃ©)- Felletin 2012 - 2012
-
Siège Apajh De La Creuse - Stagiaire assistant responsable financier (Finance)- Gueret 2015 - 2016
-
Crédit Agricole Centre France - Antenne de GuÃ©ret-Gestion des crÃ©dits (Administratif)- Clermont ferrand 2016 - 2017
-
INSPECTION ACADEMIQUE DE LA CREUSE - DIMOS (Administratif)- Gueret 2017 - 2019
-
Collège Anatole France - Gestionnaire (Autre)- Limoges 2021 - 2021
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Franck NABLANC
-
Vit Ã :
LIMOGES, France
-
NÃ© le :
6 juil. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Chili - Cuba - Ã‰tats-Unis - Japon - Madagascar - Mongolie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - ViÃªt Nam
-
Franck NABLANC a ajoutÃ© Collège Anatole France Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Franck NABLANC a ajoutÃ© INSPECTION ACADEMIQUE DE LA CREUSE Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Franck NABLANC a ajoutÃ© CFA MARCEL PAGNOL Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Franck NABLANC a ajoutÃ© Crédit Agricole Centre France Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Franck NABLANC a ajoutÃ© Siège Apajh De La Creuse Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Franck NABLANC a ajoutÃ© SARL SECAL Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Franck NABLANC a ajoutÃ© AFPA Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Franck NABLANC a ajoutÃ© AFPA LIMOGES ROMANET Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Franck NABLANC a ajoutÃ© Lycée Agricole Et Horticole De Brive-objat-voutezac Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Franck NABLANC a reconnu Franck NABLANC sur la photo 3e3 eugène Jamot 93-94
-
Franck NABLANC a reconnu Franck NABLANC sur la photo 4e3 Eugène Jamot 92-93
-
Franck NABLANC a reconnu Franck NABLANC sur la photo 5e4 Eugène Jamot 91-92
-
Franck NABLANC a reconnu Franck NABLANC sur la photo 6e4 - Eugène Jamot - 90-91
-
Franck NABLANC a ajoutÃ© Collège Eugène Jamot Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Franck NABLANC a ajoutÃ© Ecole Primaire (Neoux) Ã son parcours scolaire