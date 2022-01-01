RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Ivors
Franck OLIVEIRA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours militaire
-
BERLIN- Berling 1984 - 1985
-
QUARTIER NAPOLEON- Berlin/wedding 1984 - 1985
-
46 Ri- Berling 1984 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Franck OLIVEIRA
-
Vit Ã :
IVORS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - AlgÃ©rie - Allemagne - Angola - Arabie Saoudite - Autriche - Belgique - BÃ©nin - Botswana - BrÃ©sil - Burkina Faso - Cameroun - Canada - Cote d'Ivoire - Cuba - Danemark - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Finlande - France - Gabon - GrÃ¨ce - GroÃ«nland - GuinÃ©e - Hongrie - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Islande - IsraÃ«l - Italie - JamaÃ¯que - Kenya - Lesotho - Liberia - Madagascar - Maroc - Mexique - Mozambique - Niger - NigÃ©ria - NorvÃ¨ge - Pakistan - Pays-Bas - Philippines - Pologne - Portugal - Qatar - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique du Congo - RÃ©publique dÃ©mocratique du Congo - Russie - Serbie - Sierra Leone - Slovaquie - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Somalie - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - Oman - Tanzanie - Tunisie - Turquie - Uruguay - VÃ©nÃ©zuela - ViÃªt Nam - Zimbabwe
-
Franck OLIVEIRA a reconnu Franck OLIVEIRA sur la photo CM2
-
Franck OLIVEIRA a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Collège expérimental