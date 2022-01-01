RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Chamas
Franck SEILLIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Tourcoing 1985 - 1990
-
LAMARTINE- Tourcoing 1986 - 1990
-
Collège Mendès France- Tourcoing 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Sévigné- Tourcoing 1992 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Franck SEILLIER
-
Vit à :
SAINT CHAMAS, France
-
Né le :
4 nov. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible