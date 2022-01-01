RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Châteaubriant
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE LA VILLE AUX ROSES- Chateaubriant 1973 - 1979
-
Collège La Ville Aux Roses- Chateaubriant 1979 - 1984
-
Lycée Professionnel Etienne Lenoir- Chateaubriant 1984 - 1987
Parcours club
Parcours entreprise
-
Groupe Andre, Paris 19ème (Rue De Flandre) - Gerant de magasin (Autre)- Paris
gerant magasin1990 - 1995
-
Entreprise Individuelle Confiserie Magasins - Profession independante (Autre)- Angers 1995 - 1996
-
Transport Tessier - Chef d'entreprise (Autre)- Pont saint martin 1996 - 2006
-
Ftci - Chef d'entreprise (Technique)- Erbray
maitre d'oeuvre,constructeur maison2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Franck TESSIER
-
Vit à :
CHATEAUBRIANT, France
-
Né le :
6 août 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
