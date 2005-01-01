Francois CHEVERRY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-julien- Montoire sur le loir 1976 - 1980
-
Collège Saint-aspais- Fontainebleau 1979 - 1980
-
Collège De La Vallée- Avon 1979 - 1980
-
Lycée Jeanne D'arc- Fontainebleau 1979 - 1982
-
Lycée François Ier- Fontainebleau 1982 - 1985
-
Ecole De Gestioné De Commerce Et D'informatique Appliquée- Avon 1987 - 1989
-
CENTRE DE FORMATION AU COMMERCE INTERNATIONAL- La rochelle 2002 - 2003
-
Université De Southampton Angleterre- Southampton
Post Graduate diploma for MBA2005 - 2012
Parcours militaire
-
Ensoa (Ecole Nationale Des Sous-officiers D'active)- Saint maixent l'ecole 1985 - 1986
-
ENSOCAT- Auch 1986 - 1986
-
2ème Régiment D'artillerie- Landaul 1986 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
EVERLITE- Saint fargeau ponthierry 1989 - 1991
-
POLET- Asnieres sur seine 1991 - 1993
-
DARBY- La chapelle d'armentieres 1991 - 1991
-
MARITON- Marseille 1994 - 1995
-
SEVRES PEINTURE- Niort 1995 - 1995
-
TEP- Rennes 1995 - 1996
-
FRANCE INCENDIE- Le plessis trevise 1996 - 1999
-
Itw Loveshaw - Export Sales Manager (Commercial)- Andover 1999 - 2001
-
RUSS BERRIE - Export Sales Executive Middle East Africa (Commercial)- Southampton 2002 - 2004
-
Chemence - European Sales Manager (Commercial)- Corby 2004 - 2005
-
Angus - Export Sales Manager (Commercial)- Thame 2006 - 2009
-
Groupe Leader - Project manager (Commercial)- Le havre 2009 - 2011
-
DEF - Commercial export (Commercial)- Massy 2011 - 2011
-
Rapidrop - Commercial export (Commercial)- Peterborough 2012 - 2013
-
PORTAFEU - Responsable export (Commercial)- Romilly sur andelle 2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Francois CHEVERRY
-
Vit Ã :
ROMSEY, Royaume-Uni
-
NÃ© en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 3 enfants (à quand le 4ième ?), un chien... Une vie rangée, quoi! Excepté que nous avons choisi de devenir immigrés chez les British...
Et vous?
Profession :
Sales Director & International Product Manager
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - AlgÃ©rie - Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Autriche - Belgique - Bulgarie - Burkina Faso - Cameroun - Canada - Chine - Cote d'Ivoire - Danemark - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Estonie - Ã‰tats-Unis - Finlande - France - Ghana - GrÃ¨ce - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Irak - Iran - Irlande - Italie - Jordanie - Kenya - KoweÃ¯t - Libye - Lituanie - Malaisie - Maroc - NigÃ©ria - NorvÃ¨ge - Pakistan - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Portugal - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - Russie - Soudan - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - Syrie - TchÃ©quie - Tunisie - Turquie - Ukraine - ViÃªt Nam
-
Francois CHEVERRY a reconnu Mourad BEN OTHMAN sur la photo 1ère S3
-
Francois CHEVERRY a reconnu Francois CHEVERRY sur la photo 1ère S3
-
Francois CHEVERRY a ajoutÃ© Portafeu Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Francois CHEVERRY a ajoutÃ© Rapidrop Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Francois CHEVERRY a ajoutÃ© Def Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Francois CHEVERRY a ajoutÃ© Groupe Leader Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Francois CHEVERRY a ajoutÃ© Université De Southampton Angleterre Ã son parcours scolaire