Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • EVERLITE

     -  Saint fargeau ponthierry 1989 - 1991

  • POLET

     -  Asnieres sur seine 1991 - 1993

  • DARBY

     -  La chapelle d'armentieres 1991 - 1991

  • MARITON

     -  Marseille 1994 - 1995

  • SEVRES PEINTURE

     -  Niort 1995 - 1995

  • TEP

     -  Rennes 1995 - 1996

  • FRANCE INCENDIE

     -  Le plessis trevise 1996 - 1999

  • Itw Loveshaw  - Export Sales Manager (Commercial)

     -  Andover 1999 - 2001

  • RUSS BERRIE  - Export Sales Executive Middle East Africa (Commercial)

     -  Southampton 2002 - 2004

  • Chemence  - European Sales Manager (Commercial)

     -  Corby 2004 - 2005

  • Angus  - Export Sales Manager (Commercial)

     -  Thame 2006 - 2009

  • Groupe Leader  - Project manager (Commercial)

     -  Le havre 2009 - 2011

  • DEF  - Commercial export (Commercial)

     -  Massy 2011 - 2011

  • Rapidrop  - Commercial export (Commercial)

     -  Peterborough 2012 - 2013

  • PORTAFEU  - Responsable export (Commercial)

     -  Romilly sur andelle 2013 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Francois CHEVERRY

  • Vit Ã  :

    ROMSEY, Royaume-Uni

  • NÃ© en :

    1966 (56 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié, 3 enfants (à quand le 4ième ?), un chien... Une vie rangée, quoi! Excepté que nous avons choisi de devenir immigrés chez les British...
    Et vous?

  • Profession :

    Sales Director & International Product Manager

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :