Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Bradfer (Bar Le Duc)- Bar le duc 1963 - 1966
Ecole Saint Jean Baptiste (Bar Le Duc)- Bar le duc 1966 - 1972
Lycée Saint-louis- Bar le duc 1972 - 1977
ST MICHEL- Bosserville 1977 - 1979
CUCES- Nancy 1981 - 1986
IUT TECH DE CO- Nancy 1987 - 1988
CNAM- Orleans 2002 - 2004
Parcours club
LES BLEUS DE BAR- Bar le duc 1967 - 1971
Les Compagnons De La Foliole- Bar le duc 1975 - 1980
Théatre En Kit- Nancy 1981 - 1984
SICHEM- Orleans 1996 - 2000
ASPTT BADMINTON- Orleans 2004 - 2012
DIABOLO THEATRE- Saint jean de braye 2008 - 2020
Parcours entreprise
Moser Sa - Electricien (Technique)- Nancy 1981 - 1986
ALSATEL - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Nancy 1987 - 1988
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- COLOMBES 1988 - 1993
MONA LISA INVESTISSEMENTS - Agent commercial (Commercial)- Aix en provence 1993 - 1993
ILLUSTRATION TECHNIQUE - Ingenieur commercial (Commercial)- Verrieres le buisson 1994 - 1994
SFR-Cegetel (Numéricable) - Chef de projet (Technique)- LA DÃ‰FENSE 1994 - 2005
Snef - Responsable affaire (Commercial)- CRETEIL 2005 - 2005
Ineo Infracom Suez - Responsable affaire (Technique)- Orleans 2005 - 2009
Lesens Eréa Vinci Energies - Responsable affaires (Commercial)- Tours 2009 - 2012
Cegelec - RESPONSABLE DAFFAIRES- ORLEANS 2012 - 2016
Alire - Formateur- Blois 2016 - maintenant
Parcours associatif
La Compagnie Des Trakées- Saint jean de braye 2020 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :FranÃ§ois ERRARD
Vit Ã :
ORLEANS, France
NÃ© en :
1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Sur la photo, je porte le masque de polichinelle, le théâtre une de mes passions depuis l'age de 10 ans.
Profession :
Responsable Affaires
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
