Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE QUINIVET- Pontivy 1987 - 1991
-
Ecole Paul Langevin (Pontivy)- Pontivy 1991 - 1995
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Pontivy 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Joseph Loth- Pontivy 1999 - 2001
-
Lycee St Ivy (Pontivy)- Pontivy 2001 - 2003
-
Lycée Jeanne D'arc Saint-ivy- Pontivy 2001 - 2003
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :François GIQUEL
-
Vit à :
PLOUHINEC, France
-
Né le :
18 nov. 1984 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
