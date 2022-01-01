François JEANMAIRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Laneuveville devant nancy 1976 - 1984
Collège Albert Camus- Jarville la malgrange 1984 - 1988
Lycée Henri Poincaré- Nancy 1988 - 1991
Faculté De Médecine (Université Henri Poincaré, Nancy 1)- Nancy 1991 - 1993
Faculté Des Sciences- Nancy 1993 - 1994
Ecole De Kinésithérapie Et Ergothérapie- Nancy 1994 - 1997
Parcours club
ASSOCIATION SPORTIVE MEDECINE LORRAINE- Nancy 1997 - 2002
VTT TONIC- Baccarat 1998 - 2005
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :François JEANMAIRE
Vit à :
SAINT DIE DES VOGES, France
Né le :
2 mai 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Masseur kinésithérapeute
Mes goûts et passions
