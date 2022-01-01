François LAHURE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GERARD PHILIPPE- Le petit quevilly 1967 - 1970
-
ECOLE FERRY MERET- Le petit quevilly 1969 - 1974
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Le petit quevilly 1970 - 1974
-
Collège Denis Diderot- Le petit quevilly 1974 - 1978
-
Lycée Val De Seine- Le grand quevilly 1978 - 1981
-
ECOLE DE LABORANTINS DU CHU DE ROUEN- Rouen 1981 - 1983
-
ECOLE DE KINE- Rouen 1989 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :François LAHURE
-
Vit à :
LA PLAINE SAINT PAUL, France
-
Né le :
26 janv. 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié . 3 enfts . Habitant La Réunion
Profession :
Kiné
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3