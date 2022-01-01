François LAHURE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    François LAHURE

  • Vit à :

    LA PLAINE SAINT PAUL, France

  • Né le :

    26 janv. 1963 (59 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié . 3 enfts . Habitant La Réunion

  • Profession :

    Kiné

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages