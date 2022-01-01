RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bois-Grenier dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Saint-pierre Saint-paul- Dreux 1975 - 1978
-
Collège Saint-pierre Saint-paul- Dreux 1975 - 1978
-
Lycée Baudimont- Arras 1978 - 1984
-
Lycée Baudimont- Arras
Bac H + BTS info1983 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
Bureau Veritas - Informaticien (Informatique)- LILLE 1988 - 1990
-
Bureau Veritas - Informaticien (Informatique)- ROUEN 1990 - 1992
-
CMG - Informaticien (Informatique)- Villeneuve d'ascq 1992 - 1995
-
BOULANGER - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lesquin 1995 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :François LONGIN (LONGIN)
-
Vit à :
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ, France
-
Né en :
1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
On se connait ?....
contactez-moi : longin.francois@gmail.com
ou : bigone1@free.fr
Profession :
Cadre informatique
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
